This click from Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone is trending for all the right reasons



Time and time again, our actresses have proven that "two actresses cannot be friends,quot; is just a myth. An example of this is the bond shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone. The two actresses have always gotten along well.

Today, an image of them greeting each other at an event in 2014 has been trending on social media for all the right reasons. These two ladies are powerful women in the Hindi film industry. They also enjoy global attention. The two women, being strangers, have made a hole for themselves. Also, they both got married and broke another myth that married actresses can't have great careers. Priyanka and Deepika still enjoy meaty roles. In this image, the two look ultra glamorous and are seen greeting each other with a lot of love. The exchange seems genuine and rather sincere.