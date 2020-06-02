Thieves ransack San Carlos jewelry the day before it reopened after shelter-in-place – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN CARLOS (KPIX 5): Designated as nonessential and closed for months during the pandemic, Geoffrey’s Diamonds and Goldsmith reopened this week.

But on Sunday, the night before the family business opened, eight women using hammers made their way into the closed jewelry store. It was unclear whether the theft was related to the continued looting associated with protests across the Bay Area.

Owner Nikko Kandhari says it is his worst nightmare. “We finally have a green light! Let's open June 1, and now on June 1, the night of the 31st, this happened. I was … I was crying, literally, "Kandhari said." My employees said, "Listen, we'll get through this." I said, "When will it stop?"

The royal diamonds were locked in the vault. The display cases were empty, but the damage to the expensive safety glass is extensive. The front door is almost destroyed.

Operations manager Jillian Rebol says the thieves may have been looking for something specific.

"Some supported the case here, others supported the case here, and then two focused on this case," Rebol said. "So it looks like they may have married us because they knew there were things underneath."

The thieves did not do a very good job planning because there was nothing of real value to take. Police responded in seven minutes, but the suspects had already dispersed.

Local companies here in San Carlos are a tight-knit group. "I understand what small businesses are going through and we've already had a lot of setbacks and now they have another setback, but at least their store is not destroyed," said Chris Zammit, owner of Summit Auto Body.

Kandhari says it may be weeks before the glass is replaced.