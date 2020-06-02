The woman asks the man's boarding store to allow her to take photos

Image : via Getty

As people still seem intention In taking photos of themselves at disaster sites, some people are also convinced that this particular moment is good #influencer content. Consider, for example, a woman in Santa Monica who asked a man coming up to her store if she could hold her drill for a photo, presumably one that made it look like she was also boarding a store, which she was not.

No, I repeat, NO do this:

New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz identified woman as a Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, writer of Washington Examiner, a conservative news site . CBSLA He says Moriarty-McLaughlin has since disappeared from social networks, probably to escape thousands ds of people who call her a fake, exploitative monster.

Now that Moriarty-McLaughlin is in hiding, it's hard to know if the photo was intended to portray fake activism – its half-cry can be heard. Good job guys! BLM! As you walk away, or if you had even more sinister intentions, from Lorenz pointed outside that her now private biography says she is a "conservative political commentator", and we know what they are up to right now.

Either way, it appears that Moriarty-McLaughlin was fired:

Still, she is not the only person using this moment for the photo. the New York Post pointed to a TikTok video showing a woman posing for a photo outside a T-Mobile store with broken windows. That video was posted to the @influencersnthewild account, and Since then it has gone viral. It is less egregious than the apparent Moriarty-McLaughlin false altruism, but only by a margin, and although I suspect we will see much more of this in the coming days, I implore anyone tempted refrain from turning this moment into a perfect Instagram Photo.