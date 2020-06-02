The Weeknd donates $ 500,000 to Black Lives Matter causes

Weekend It is ready to return.
As protests continue around the world after the death of George Floyd, a rapper has donated a total of $ 500,000 to various Black Lives Matter causes.
"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters by risking everything to drive real change in our black lives," The Weeknd shared on Instagram Monday night. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less, give what you can even a small amount. #Blacklivesmatter."
The musician revealed that he donated $ 100,000 to National Bail Out, $ 200,000 to The Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative and another $ 200,000 to the Global Black Lives Matter Network.
The Weeknd is just one of the many well-known faces in Hollywood who are donating to the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days. Since Seth Rogen and Harry Styles to Blake Lively and HalseyMany stars are using their platform to raise awareness about various organizations.
Ellen Degeneres
"I am making a donation to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, @NAACP_LDF, @BlkLivesMatter and @ACLU in support of them, and I hope they will join me if they can," shared the host of the talk show. Twitter. "#BlackLivesMatter,quot;.
Halsey
The singer has supported several causes, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Reclaim The Block, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Black Visions, and Black Lives Matter. "My initial contributions are $ 100,000 for the various organizations I have included," Halsey shared. "I encourage you and my colleagues to contribute what you can. Every amount counts!"
Duck
In an Instagram story, the rapper revealed his $ 100,000 donation to the National Bail Out fund.
Harry Styles
"I am donating to help pay the bail for the arrested organizers. Look inward, educate yourself and others," shared the "Adore You,quot; singer. social networks. "LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE AND VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIFE MATTERS."
Chrissy Teigen
"In celebration of whatever the f-k maga night is, I am committed to donating $ 100,000 to protester rescues across the country," Cravings the author shared on Twitter before increasing her donation to $ 200,000.
Stephanie Beatriz
the Brooklyn nine nine star revealed in Twitter who chose to donate $ 11,000 to the #FreeThemAll Emergency Response Fund due to her role as Detective Rosa Díaz in the police comedy.
J.J. Abrams
Bad Robot Productions and Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family Foundation announced charitable donations to various organizations "committed to anti-racist agendas." They also announced a $ 10 million pledge over five years to various organizations.
Seth Rogen
After the actor revealed that he made a donation "and then much more,quot; to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, he started a chain of donations from actors like Steve Carell, Ben Schwartz and Don Cheadle.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
The Hollywood couple donated $ 200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, an organization that fights for racial justice through structural changes to expand democracy and eliminate disparities through litigation, advocacy, and public education.
David Dobrik
"Feeling the energy of other human beings demanding to be recognized, heard and respected was IMPACTLY shocking. Although I will never be able to fully understand the struggles of blacks in our society, I am proud to support the Black Lives attack movement and I want to do my part by donating $ 50,000 to organizations that help the movement, "shared the YouTube star online.
Janelle Monáe
The singer paired up a $ 1,000 donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, made by rapper Noname. Kehlani, G-Eazy, and Cynthia Nixon soon followed.
Paramore
The band announced the social networks They were donating $ 25,000 to Black Lives Matter Nashville, Campaign Zero, and American Civil Liberties Union.
The Grammy winner donated a total of $ 500,000 to various causes, including National Bail Out, the Colin Kaepernick Camp Legal Defense Initiative, and the Global Black Lives Matter Network.
For more ways to act and get involved, click here.