The Weeknd donates $ 500,000 to Black Lives Matter causes

Weekend It is ready to return.

As protests continue around the world after the death of George Floyd, a rapper has donated a total of $ 500,000 to various Black Lives Matter causes.

"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters by risking everything to drive real change in our black lives," The Weeknd shared on Instagram Monday night. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less, give what you can even a small amount. #Blacklivesmatter."

The musician revealed that he donated $ 100,000 to National Bail Out, $ 200,000 to The Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative and another $ 200,000 to the Global Black Lives Matter Network.

The Weeknd is just one of the many well-known faces in Hollywood who are donating to the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days. Since Seth Rogen and Harry Styles to Blake Lively and HalseyMany stars are using their platform to raise awareness about various organizations.