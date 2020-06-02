The Weeknd announces half a million dollars in support of black rights organizations

In an Instagram post this Monday, The Weeknd, the R,amp;B singer, announced that he would donate a sum of $ 500,000 to three different organizations to help the black community during this difficult time. The stage artist released three of his donation receipts, People magazine reported today.

According to the aforementioned outlet, The Weeknd donated $ 200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, another $ 200,000 to Colin Kaepernick's organization, as well as another $ 100,000 to National Bail Out.

In the legend of its publication, The Weeknd stated that it was important to continue supporting our "brothers and sisters,quot; on the streets by "risking everything,quot; to make a big change for blacks. The Weeknd also urged wealthy people to do the same.

As previously reported, George Floyd died last Monday, and a large number of celebrities announced donations to various pro-African American movements and groups. For example, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds revealed that they were donating $ 200,000 to the NAACP.

Niecy Nash also announced the Good morning america on Friday that she and the rest of the cast and crew Reno 911! He would be personally donating $ 10,000 to the fallen man's family.

In addition, other stars revealed donations to groups such as the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a non-profit organization that helps pay bail for those arrested during the protests. So far, other stars like Don Cheadle, Janelle Monae, Seth Rogen, and Steve Carell have also donated to the organization.

Kehlani and Jameela Jamil also revealed their $ 1,000 donations. Floyd's brother also created a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs, as well as advice, travel and accommodation. Since the page was revealed, it has accumulated more than $ 9 million.

The event started just as the United States began reopening after approximately three months of quarantine and self-isolation. The world has just finished facing the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is currently unclear how international protests will affect the numbers.



