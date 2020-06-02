The students of & # 39; Glee & # 39; gather behind Samantha Ware over the allegations of & # 39; Living Hell & # 39; against Lea Michele

Instagram

Samantha, who played Jane Hayward in the sixth season of the hit series, makes biting claims against her former co-star after the latter co-tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

A number of "Joy"the alums have apparently endorsed Samantha Warescathing accusations against the former co-star read Michele. Shortly after the actress who played Jane Hayward in the hit music series claimed that the cartoonist Rachel Berry made her experience on set hell, Alex Newell and Amber riley He posted stimulating memes on his Twitter accounts.

On Monday, June 1, Newell, who addressed Wade "Unique" Adams on the show, responded to Ware's accusations against Michele by tweeting the "Get her, Jade" meme from "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag RaceRiley, on the other hand, did not directly address the tension, but instead pulled out GIFs from her upraised finger and her sip of tea.

Alex Newell and Amber Riley responded to Samantha Ware's allegations against Lea Michele.

The actress best known as Mercedes Jones in the series, however, did not linger on the subject for long. She ended her response by posting a meme of herself saying, "Let's move on," adding the hashtag of "#DefundThePolice", "#prosecutekillercops" and "#BlackLivesMatter".

Amber Riley posted the meme & # 39; Let & # 39; s move on & # 39 ;.

The actor also showed support for Ware. Dabier Snell, who made an appearance on a 2014 episode of the show. Sharing her own experience of Michele's rude behavior, she capitalized on Twitter: "Girl, you didn't let me sit at the table with the other cast members because 'I didn't belong there'. F ** ck Lea. "

Dabier Snell called Lea Michele for her rude behavior.

Ware sparked a backlash against Michele earlier on Monday when she reacted to her former co-star's post about Black Lives Matter. "LMAO Do you remember when you made my first television concert hell?!? Because I will never forget it," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Angela Archer from "What if"she continued sharing in the same post," I think you told everyone that if you had a chance you wouldn't be in my wig! & # 39; among other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood … "

Samantha Ware accused Lea Michele of making her television performance hell.

Michele's tweet, which led to the allegations, addressed the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minnesota police officer. "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end," he tweeted Saturday, May 30, along with the hashtag "#BlackLivesMatter."

This was not the first time that a former cast member had spoken out against Michelle. In 2016, co-star Naya Rivera in her revealing book "Sorry, Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growth" about being ignored by the 33-year-old actress.

"However, Lea was much more sensitive and seemed to blame me for everything and everything that went wrong," he wrote in his memoirs. "If I had complained about someone or something, I would have assumed I was fucking around with her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually got to the point where she didn't say a word to me." for the entire season six. "