The star & # 39; 9-1-1 & # 39; Oliver Stark finds Ryan Guzman guilty for defending the use of racial slurs

Actor Oliver Stark has put his "9-1-1"co-star Ryan Guzman in the blast for trying to defend his use of racial slurs.

Guzmán went to Instagram Live on Sunday (May 31) to address the recently resurfaced Twitter posts of his fiancée, the Brazilian actress. Chrysti Ane, who had openly used the N word in the 2011 tweets.

She later apologized, but then provoked another backlash by claiming that she had been comfortable using the insult because she had been in a relationship with a black man at the time and "felt accepted by the black community."

"At the time, none of my friends found it offensive, but I must say I didn't fully understand the WEIGHT of the word," added Ane.

Chrysti Ane apologized for the past use of the N word.

Over the weekend, as protests continued in the United States following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police office in Minnesota, Minneapolis, Guzmán attempted to clarify the situation by speaking directly to fans, insisting that he and Ane They are not in any way racist, although he also faced criticism when he revealed that he and his group of friends "call each other insults all the time."

"I have many friends: blacks, whites, Asians, Indians, whatever they are, Koreans, and we make fun of each other's races all the time."The boy next door"Star continued." We call each other insults. "We don't get butthurt (offended) at all because we know the real person, we know who they are."

"We know we are not trying to take us down. So what are they trying to get at? Are they trying to show that someone who is not racist is racist? No. They don't have that power." There is no racist energy coming from this home. "

His remarks only angered some of his followers, prompting his television co-star Stark to weigh in on the online controversy.

"I know many of you want to hear my thoughts on what a cast member said live on IG today," shared the British actor.

"I can tell you that my opinion is that there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the N word. It belongs solely to the black community and I absolutely do not agree that anyone else uses it under any circumstances."

Oliver Stark criticized Ryan Guzmán for defending his use of racial slurs.

Guzmán has not yet replied.