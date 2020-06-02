The six Atlanta officers seen dragging two college students out of their vehicle face multiple criminal charges.

TSR Updatez: Roommates, two college students caught the attention of the nation after images of their Atlanta arrest showed six officers using excessive force. Those officers now face various criminal charges!

According to AJC News, the six officers seen on video removing 20-year-old Spelman's student Taniyah Pilgrim and 22-year-old Morehouse student Messiah Young from their vehicle are due to turn themselves in to police by June 5. . Officers reportedly face charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal property damage, and pointing or pointing a gun.

If you recall, officers Ivory Streeter, Mark Gardner, Lonnie Hood, Willie Sauls, Armond Jones, and Ronald Claud were seen stopping a vehicle in Atlanta. Soon after, they could be seen testing the students as well as excessively removing them from their vehicle.

District Attorney Howard determined that both Taniyah and Messiah were innocent and did not deserve to be treated as aggressively by officers. In fact, Howard said the students were "extremely innocent."

"My investigation concluded that they were so innocent to the point of being naive," said Howard. "The conduct in this incident is not indicative of how we treat people in the city of Atlanta and certainly is not indicative of how we treat children."

Although an indictment has yet to be carried out, the video evidence was so graphic that District Attorney Howard was able to press charges against the officers beforehand. He also said he will ask a judge to award a $ 10,000 signing bonus.

As previously reported, two of the officers have already been fired.