The protest at the Brockton Police Station appears to be increasing

More reports from authorities deploying tear gas, as well as reports from protesters throwing objects at law enforcement and breaking nearby windows:

Many tear gases have been deployed in Brockton after protesters began throwing objects at the police line, including large fireworks and glass bottles.@ NBC10Boston@NECN pic.twitter.com/MFotb6VTb0 – Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) June 3, 2020

The Brockton Police advanced beyond the barricade they had established. Numerous bottles of water and fireworks are thrown at officers. Flash bags and tear gas are being deployed. Police push into downtown and shopping streets. The state police put up barricades. – Cody Shepard (@cshepard_ENT) June 3, 2020

Things clearly escalate at Brockton. They throw bottles and objects at the police. A report of fireworks thrown at an officer. Most of the protesters had withdrawn from the barricade after the tear gas deployment, but are moving again. Still a great crowd. – Cody Shepard (@cshepard_ENT) June 3, 2020

Protesters are now breaking windows of a business next to the police station. pic.twitter.com/LekEQ2iP1L – Malini Basu (@WFXTMalini) June 3, 2020

People are now starting to throw things at officers in Brockton. pic.twitter.com/XnMeRlovKr – Malini Basu (@WFXTMalini) June 3, 2020

WCVB reports that fireworks were launched against authorities at the police station, and law enforcement officers have fired projectiles and tear gas at protesters:

Video of @BienickWCVB shows what appears to be a firework launched against the police and @TheNationsFirst members outside the police station. #BrocktonProtest pic.twitter.com/jktJekCv3T – WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 3, 2020

#BREAK: @BienickWCVB reports that projectiles and tear gas have been fired at the crowd of protesters outside #Brockton police station. #BrocktonProtest pic.twitter.com/FOLifOpQPF – WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 3, 2020

#BREAK: What appears to be a firework was launched @BrocktonPolice as the situation becomes volatile. @BienickWCVB reports that the police are firing projectiles at the crowd. #BrocktonProtest pic.twitter.com/fAvfZUty4C – WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 3, 2020

The National Guard is reportedly on the scene:

The National Guard arriving at Brockton #wcvb pic.twitter.com/roHzJGVk4l – Matthew Gregoire (@BreakngNewsPhtg) June 3, 2020

The Massachusetts National Guard arrived at the Brockton Police Station to provide support as hundreds of protesters gather outside the station. Things are still quiet right now. – Cody Shepard (@cshepard_ENT) June 3, 2020

The apparent escalation follows Tuesday's peaceful protests in the city:

The downtown protest has been far more contentious with police than one in West Middle. Lots of screaming "F 12,quot; and "F the police,quot;. Still peaceful despite the huge police presence. #brockton #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/bnZ5kmlA0p – Marc Larocque (@Enterprise_Marc) June 3, 2020

So the center has been a somewhat tense but peaceful protest so far in downtown Brockton, outside the police station #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/W5bHd7osu3 – Marc Larocque (@Enterprise_Marc) June 2, 2020

Brockton Police Officers are on duty as hundreds of protesters marched to the Police Department. People are standing on top of cars, making sure their voices are heard. #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/RFGg8AudEQ – Malini Basu (@WFXTMalini) June 2, 2020

Large group of protesters march towards the Brockton Police Department. pic.twitter.com/oouIiOozWm – Malini Basu (@WFXTMalini) June 2, 2020

A large part of the protest at West Middle School marches downtown toward the Brockton Police Station, protesters say pic.twitter.com/AahAyUkO1p – Marc Larocque (@Enterprise_Marc) June 2, 2020

Several hundred people are in front of West Middle School in #Brockton for a George Floyd peace rally. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/3OEHkbQJRQ – David Bienick (@BienickWCVB) June 2, 2020