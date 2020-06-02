The postal service resumes in the twin cities; Relocated service to Minnehaha, Lake Street locations – Up News Info

The United States Postal Service has resumed service in the Twin Cities following the unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Service was suspended Thursday after the first night of looting and fires along Lake Street in south Minneapolis. Two damaged offices in the middle of the riot nights, Minnehaha and Lake Street, have relocated their operations.

For those who generally receive service at the Minnehaha location (ZIP code 55406), mail will be relocated to the Minneapolis main post office near the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Building. For those who generally receive service at the Lake Street location (ZIP codes 55408 and 55409), mail will be relocated to the North 12th Street location, just off downtown Hennepin Avenue.

In both locations, a special window has been established to allow those whose businesses and homes were damaged by the fires to receive their mail. Photo identification will be required for all pickups.

Two stations that remain closed are the Powderhorn station, which is scheduled to open on Wednesday, and the Loop station in the center, which is closed until further notice.

The Postal Service says it has removed some collection boxes in Minneapolis and St. Paul. They will be returned once it is considered safe for the postmen to collect the mail without incident.

