The original stars of & # 39; The Lord of the Rings & # 39; They show matching tattoos at & # 39; Reunited Apart & # 39; by Josh Gad

Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler, Karl Urban, Hugo Weaving and their co-stars in & # 39; Fellowship of the Ring & # 39; They meet with director Peter Jackson during a Zoom meeting to benefit No Kids Hungry.

Josh Gad He has held his most impressive "Reunited Apart" cast meeting yet, bringing together all nine members of the "Lord of the Rings" Community, plus director Peter Jackson and other stars of the franchise, including Andy Serkis and Liv Tyler.

The "Frozen (2013)"The actor's latest star-studded Zoom teleconference meeting, recorded last week, broadcast on YouTube on Sunday, May 31, has already raised more than $ 90,000 (£ 73,000) to benefit the heads of No Kids Hungry, who They are working to feed hungry school children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The heads of the American company Cheerios have also donated $ 1.3 million (£ 1 million) in support of the virtual meeting.

Josh managed to reunite the protagonists of "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring", the first film in the famous franchise, released in December 2001, in addition to other cast members. Miranda ottoAndy Serkis, Liv Tyler, Karl Urbanand Hugo Weavingas well as director Peter Jackson, composer Howard Shoreand the screenwriter Philippa Boyens.

The 50-minute conversation included all nine Community members showing off the matching tattoos they had inked when the third and final film in the series. "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the Kingwrapped up. They also shared secrets and anecdotes.

