The Notre Dame-Navy football game moved from Dublin to Annapolis, the first in a historic rivalry

Notre Dame and Navy will not open the season in Dublin, Ireland.

The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen were due to open the season on August 29 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. According to a Navy statement, the academy had "extensive consultations with the Irish government, medical authorities and the leadership,quot; amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak in both countries.

The good news? According to The Capital Gazette, Notre Dame is coming to Annapolis, Maryland, for the first time to play the Navy, probably on Labor Day weekend. That would mark a new chapter in one of the oldest series in college football. The Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is a 34,000-seat stadium.

Sporting News ranked the Navy-Notre Dame game as the ninth-best September conference-free matchup this season.

Notre Dame and Navy have played every year since 1927. Midshipmen's "home,quot; games are typically played in larger stadiums. Notre Dame and Navy played in Landover, Maryland (2014), Jacksonville, Florida (2016), and San Diego (2018)) in recent seasons. The Irish and midshipmen previously played in Dublin in 1996 and 2012.

The Irish lead the series with the Navy 77-13-1 and have won five of the last six games.