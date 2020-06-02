The National Guard rejects Keke Palmer's plea to & # 39; March next to us & # 39; at the Los Angeles protest, do this

Instagram

The student of & # 39; Scream Queens & # 39; It is videotaped in a passionate exchange with various guards during a protest in Los Angeles that brings protesters and members of the Guard to their knees together.

Keke Palmer He has joined a number of celebrities who took to the streets to discuss the Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd's death. On Tuesday, June 2, the actress was seen engaging in meaningful conversation with National Guard soldiers while participating in a protest in Los Angeles.

In a video that has gone viral, the "Joyful noise"The star was seen passionately asking armed officers to march with protesters as an act of solidarity with protesters against racism. Donald trumpThe response to the protests, in which he tweeted, "When the looting begins, the shooting begins."

"There is a president talking about the Second Amendment as a resource for people to come here and use firearms against protesters. This is the message we are seeing," he spoke to several soldiers. "You have to pay attention to what is happening. We have a president who is trying to incite a racial war and when the borders are closed."

"We cannot leave. You have people here who need your help. This is when you and all of you can unite with the community, with society, to stop government oppression. Period. We need you," he continued. , to which one of the soldiers said: "I agree with you".

Then he implored, "March with us. March by our side. Come to your people. March by our side. Let the revolution be televised. March by our side and show that you are here for us. Let us do it. We begin to march and march with U.S ".

But another soldier rejected his request, reasoning that he could not leave his post and had to protect the section. He offered to walk the block through the next intersection, but no more. "Protect us. March with us," Keke pleaded, but the guards insisted that they also needed to protect the companies.

Keke almost gave up and said, "I'm lost." At that time, another woman among the protesters asked the soldier if he could kneel and immediately did so, followed by other members of the National Guard. Keke said, "It's not enough for me," but the crowd applauded and joined the soldiers on their knees.

They also joined the protest in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas, who were photographed in the Venice neighborhood. Wearing a gray T-shirt and hoodie, he held up a "Black Lives Matter" sign when he and Ana were seen crossing Abbot Kinney Boulevard with other protesters.

Logan Paul, Josie Canseco, Travis Barker and Richard Madden He also protested on Tuesday.