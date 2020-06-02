The music industry promotes #BlackOutTuesday to bring about change

The music industry has gone completely black in support of #BlackOutTuesday: A campaign began to draw attention to current protests against George Floyd's death, social injustice, and police brutality.

The move was sparked by music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, who released a statement explaining the mission of the Black Out.

Spotify will support adding a silent track to some playlists and podcasts on Blackout Tuesday. "The selected playlists and podcasts will include an 8-minute, 46-second track of silence as a solemn acknowledgment of the time George Floyd was suffocated," their statement said.

Music legend Quincy Jones also starred in the Black Out.

"It's hard to know what to say because I've been dealing with racism all my life. That said, he's raising his ugly head right now and, by God, it's time to face it once and for all. My team and I stand up for justice. Convos will be held and action will be taken. #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED, "he wrote.