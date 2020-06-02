The mother of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna speaks

Julio Cortez / AP / Shutterstock; Ben Crump Law Offices
The mother of George Floyd6 year old daughter Gianna He is addressing the nation, one week after his death.
in a Press conference on Tuesday, Gianna and her mother, Roxie Washington, climbed onto a podium to demand justice for the 46-year-old man, who was killed while being detained by a Minneapolis police officer … "I don't have much to say because I can't understand my words right now, but I wanted everyone know this is what those officers took, "Roxie points out to her daughter.
She continued: "At the end of the day, they can go home and be with their families. Gianna has no father. He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never accompany her down the hall. If there is a problem and she needs a father, she no longer. has that. "
"I am here for my baby and I am here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good, no matter what others think. This is proof. He was a good man." He concluded his message before leaving crying.
Then, after a statement from her reps and George's family, Roxie told attendees that she will always remember when she met her daughter. Roxie recalled, "I was so happy to have her. She slept the entire time I was in labor, but when she heard her cry she got up, came over. I still have a picture of him waking up and seeing her. I loved her, I loved her so much."
On Tuesday, it was announced that the 46-year-old man will be buried after being commemorated at memorials taking place in three separate cities.
George Floyd died on May 25 while under arrest by the former police officer. Derek Chauvin. Chauvin faces charges of murder and third-degree involuntary manslaughter. He and three officers were fired for their involvement in Floyd's arrest.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."