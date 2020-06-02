The mother of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna speaks

The mother of George Floyd6 year old daughter Gianna He is addressing the nation, one week after his death.

in a Press conference on Tuesday, Gianna and her mother, Roxie Washington, climbed onto a podium to demand justice for the 46-year-old man, who was killed while being detained by a Minneapolis police officer … "I don't have much to say because I can't understand my words right now, but I wanted everyone know this is what those officers took, "Roxie points out to her daughter.

She continued: "At the end of the day, they can go home and be with their families. Gianna has no father. He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never accompany her down the hall. If there is a problem and she needs a father, she no longer. has that. "

"I am here for my baby and I am here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good, no matter what others think. This is proof. He was a good man." He concluded his message before leaving crying.