The last photo of Kangana Ranaut with her nephew is adorable

Last week, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel gave us a glimpse of her new home in Manali. Kangana has been helping her with the interiors of her dream home. Now that the house is completely ready, Kangana welcomed her nephew Prithvi into the house in a super cute way.

Rangoli recently took to Instagram to share how her sister Kangana Ranaut welcomed her son Prithvi to their new home. She wrote: "The Maasi of Prithu is an expert in making every little occasion a celebration … when little Prithvi first came home, he was greeted with aarti, Pooja, and of course halwa."

Sweet, isn't it?