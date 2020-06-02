The Hollywood Commission led by Anita Hill urges Hollywood to step up after the murder of George Floyd – Up News Info

The Hollywood Commission led by Anita Hill said today that it "regrets the murder of George Floyd" and urged the film and television industry to "make our workplaces safe from harassment, discrimination, abuse and intimidation in our business that undermines real and lasting progress and replicates harmful power imbalances in our society. "

Formerly known as the Hollywood Commission on the Elimination of Sexual Harassment and the Promotion of Equality, the Commission said, "We share the collective despair that is felt around the world and reflect on the steps that can be taken in our personal lives and professionals to create change. "

"According to the Motion Picture Association of America, the film and television industry supports 2.6 million jobs in total and directly employs workers in 34 states, making it a larger industry than agriculture and mining" The Commission said in a statement. "As creators and arbiters of popular culture, the global impact of Hollywood is incalculable.

"With that economic power, size, scope and influence comes responsibility. The responsibility is to keep our workplaces safe from harassment, discrimination, abuse and intimidation in our business, undermining real and lasting progress and reproducing damaging power imbalances in our society.

“Every day, with every agreement that is signed, every production that begins, every casting choice, every green light of the script, every recording session and every trained assistant, the entertainment industry has the opportunity to demonstrate respect for well-being human and reflect The diversity of the world in which we exist.

"Hollywood's opportunity right now is to question the systems and abuses of power that have allowed injustice, harassment, discrimination and prejudice to flourish in our business; hold ourselves accountable to members of our community and viewers; to lead with empathy, understanding and fairness and to live up to every gesture and word of support with deliberate action. "