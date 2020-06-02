The former Miss Universe Malaysia was criticized for telling blacks to 'relax'. in the middle of the BLM movement

Instagram

In an Instagram post, Samantha Katie James, who was crowned Miss Universe Malaysia in 2017, shares a message for blacks, telling them to "accept it as it is" because "it is inevitable."

Samantha Katie James, who was crowned Miss Universe Malaysia in 2017, infuriated people with her recent Instagram post about the recent issue following the death of George Floyd. In the Monday June 1 post, Samantha shared a message to blacks, telling them to "relax."

"Relax, take it as a challenge, it makes you stronger," he wrote. "You chose to be born as a 'black' person in America for a reason. To learn a certain lesson."

Accept it as it is, until now hunger and poverty still exist. It is what it is. It is inevitable. The best thing you can do is to stay calm, protect the heart, not allow it to fall apart. That is your responsibility, " continuous. writing. "Of course, this is for those who understand this level and state of mind. Not for everyone. Everyone grows at a different rate."

As expected, many people on the Internet turned to James for his statements. "Get your crown back," demanded one person. "Take it as a challenge …" This is too ignorant to adequately address. I can't pass the first part, "added another, with someone else writing," Revoke your title. NEOW. "

In response to the outrage, the Miss Universe Malaysia Organization (MUMO) released a statement denouncing James' opinion on the matter, calling it "inappropriate, offensive, unacceptable and hurtful." The statement continued: "The opinions expressed on Samantha's personal Instagram account are her own personal opinions and are neither the view nor the position of MUMO. Samantha James has no contract with MUMO and has not represented the organization since June 2018 ".

"MUMO represents a non-racial society and strongly condemns all acts of racism and prejudice anywhere in the world," he concluded.