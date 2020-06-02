The first beta version of Android 11 comes early for some Pixel owners

Some Google Pixel owners have received the beta version of Android 11 before, revealing even more details about this year's Android version. In a tweet Mishaal Rahman from XDA Developers They said two Pixel 4 XL users reported receiving the update, revealing new details about Android 11's features, such as the power button menu, three new icon shapes, and automatically generated app hints in the screen dock of start.

Google planned to announce the beta version of Android 11 on June 3, but decided to delay the launch. "Now is not the time to celebrate," the company said without directly linking it to national protests about police violence that have since gone global. The company has yet to set a new date for the announcement, making it unclear when this beta software may be most widely available.

The beta software shows a number of features that are under development for Android 11. There is a new option for developers to move their application's media controls from the notification panel. in the Quick Settings menu, freeing up space for other notifications. Playback options appear to the left of the minimized menu and 9to5Google Notice that it expands at the top of the screen when the menu is fully open.

Pixel Launcher has also been updated as part of the beta, allowing Google software to automatically complete bottom row of the Pixel home screen with app suggestions. These suggestions were previously located at the top of the app drawer, but now you can have them directly on your home screen. The app icons are generally a bit stretched, with three new forms of icons offering more customization.

These features are based on a number of other functionalities that we have learned in recent months of developer releases. There is a new setup menu for previously revealed chat "bubbles,quot;, which allow you to keep conversations accessible via a floating bubble on your screen, and another menu It shows how you can customize payment options and smart start shortcuts in the refreshed power button menu.