The difference between being & # 39; non-racist & # 39; & # 39; anti-racist & # 39;

Image: Shutterstock Image: Shutterstock

Racism is a plague that affects the safety and well-being of people of color. As we continue to witness the injustices that exist as a result of racism, one thing is clear: it is not enough that our white allies are simply "non-racist"; they must be anti-racist. If you're wondering what the difference is, we'll break it down for you.

The definition of racism

Racism has many layers; That must always be understood. The basic definition of racism is blatant discrimination, prejudice, and unfair treatment of people based on the belief that their race is superior to theirs.

Racism is not only brutalizing people through hate speech or physical actions, but it is also manifested systematically, through employment processes, unfair banking practices, medical care, socioeconomic disparities, and the criminal justice system.

Five pieces of furniture that have hidden storage

Here are the different types of racism. as described by National Museum of African American History and Culture:

Individual racismThey are the beliefs, point of view, and behaviors of people who support or maintain racism in a conscious and unconscious way. Examples include believing in white superiority, not hiring a person of color because "something doesn't feel right" or telling a racist joke. Interpersonal racismIt happens between individuals. These are public expressions of microaggression, often involving insults, prejudice, or hateful words or actions. Institutional racism it is based on and within an organization. These treatments, policies or practices are discriminatory, unfair and biased and based on race, giving better results for white people than for black people. Although institutional policies may not specify race, their intent is to establish advantages outside communities of color.

Example: A school system in which students of color attend more often will have insufficient funding and overcrowding compared to schools with predominantly white students. Structural racismIt is the entire system of racial prejudice that extends across institutions and societies. It allows privileges for white people, while providing extreme disadvantages for people of color.

Example: racial stereotypes depicting people of color as criminals or "bullies" in major movies, media, and entertainment.

The difference between not being racist and anti-racist

TO do not be racist It means that somewhere in your humanity you realize that all humans have the same right to respect and tolerance. When you are non-racist, you do not see yourself as something better or more deserving of anything in this world because, although we are not all the same or share the same experiences, we have the right to have the same access to "Life, freedom and the search for happiness."

However, the fact that he is not racist does not mean that he is not complicit or committed to defending the benefits and privileges granted as a result of systemic racism.

Being anti-racist, on the other hand, means that you are doing active work to combat racism. NAC International Perspectives: Women and Global Solidarity claims that "Anti-racism is the active process of identifying and eliminating racism by changing systems, organizational structures, policies, practices and attitudes, so that power is redistributed and shared equitably."

Why is it imperative to be anti-racist?

It is not enough to simply say, "I am not a racist." That would be nice if people in marginalized communities did not lose their lives through state-sanctioned killings, jails and failed health practices as a result of racist systems. While racism is a widespread and deadly problem, you must actively work to combat it. In order not to help racism, you must openly denounce it and demand change.

Being anti-racist, he recognizes that something is horribly broken and has to be fixed. Anti-racism requires real strategies and practices to challenge and counter racism in all its subsets.

Here are some ways to be anti-racist:

Speak up when you hear a racist joke from friends, family, or coworkers.

Donate to reputable causes that need support to help marginalized groups.

Learn where your privilege comes from and how it negatively affects others.

Be more active in dismantling racist systems (neglected schools, criminal justice reform, health advocacy)

Racism did not happen overnight and it will not end that way. But if we all do our part actively, we can really make real change in the world.

Looking for ways to advocate for black lives? watch this resource list.