The curfew will continue until the end of the "organized protests" – Up News Info

At noon Tuesday, Los Angeles County announced another curfew night. The City of Angels soon continued to issue its own closure order in response to the riots following widespread protests over the murder of George Floyd.

Those curfews will last from 6 in the afternoon on Tuesday until 6 in the morning on Wednesday. This is the fourth night in a row that the streets of America's second-largest city will shut up, at least in theory.

County supervisors, in concert with the sheriff, have modified the curfew order each day for the past two days, extending the blockade another 24 hours each time.

For members of our community who are peacefully protesting for justice, we continue to support each other. There will be another curfew tonight starting at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. to protect residents and businesses from outliers that can take advantage of looting and destruction. pic.twitter.com/IEek5NKapx – Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) June 2, 2020

When asked Tuesday if he would extend the curfew for a week, as other cities have, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said: "No, for me it is day to day. My hope in my heart is that we don't need it every day. "

However, the top Los Angeles County law enforcement official did not see it that way.

In a live interview on KTLA5 Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said: “The curfew will continue on a daily basis until the organized protests subside. Because, unfortunately, looters and the element of organized crime that is built into looting, are taking advantage of that situation. So while that coverage still exists, we have to continue the curfew. But they are two different groups: we have the protesters, who are legitimately doing a good job, and then we have the multitude of looters. So we are definitely trying to separate the two. "