The Cause of Death of the Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce Revealed

Three weeks after his death, Gregory Tyree BoyceThe cause of death has been revealed.

Last month, the Las Vegas medical examiner's office confirmed E! News that Boyce, 30, who played Tyler Crowley in Twilightand his girlfriend of 27 years Natalie Adepoju He had been pronounced dead on May 13. At the time, the cause of Boyce and Adepoju's deaths was still pending.

Now, the Clark County Coroner's Office tells E! The news that Boyce and Adepoju died from fentanyl and cocaine poisoning and their deaths are considered accidental.

A source previously told E! News Boyce and Adepoju were found deceased at their Las Vegas condo.

"Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still in the house. He was concerned that Greg was going to be in Los Angeles. His cousin went to check it and found them," the source shared.

The source also added that, before his death, Boyce was "really focused and running a lot of business." And although he had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, the source said Boyce "would travel to Los Angeles to do acting work and see his daughter."