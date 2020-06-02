The archbishop celebrates the first public mass; Santa Clara eases trade restrictions – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

San Francisco weighs permanent eviction protections COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – City officials in San Francisco are considering extending the eviction protections that were implemented during COVID-19 indefinitely. There is growing concern that once the shelter-in-place order is lifted, thousands of tenants will be evicted from their homes. The eviction protections that were put in place during COVID-19 only lasted until July 28 in California. Supervisor Dean Preston wants those protections to be permanent in San Francisco. "I mean, it's not even a question that there will be a lot of evictions in San Francisco if we don't approve permanent protections," Preston said. read more

Santa Clara County will lift some pandemic restrictions on business and recreation on Friday

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – New parts of Santa Clara County's economy and civic life may reopen on Friday after weeks of being closed by the new coronavirus pandemic and efforts to curb its spread. The county health official announced Monday that retail stores, cookouts, childcare, summer camps and manufacturing will be allowed to resume, as well as religious, cultural and civic activities. "The global pandemic is ongoing, and we must continue to protect the health and well-being of our entire community, especially those most vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID-19," said County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody, in a press release. . read more

Statewide database shows several unconfirmed COVID-19 deaths at skilled nursing facilities in Berkeley

BERKELEY – A statewide database shows deaths at the Elmwood Care Center in Berkeley and Chaparral House. The California Department of Public Health is compiling data on qualified nursing homes. A disclaimer on the website explains that the numbers include some patients who died after being transported home or to the hospital. Also included are patients who contracted COVID-19 and died from something else. A range is used, rather than the actual number of deaths, and both Elmwood and Chaparral had ‘less than 11’ deaths. So far, the city has only officially confirmed one COVID-19 death in Berkeley and nearly 100 infections. read more

Chinese hospital helped prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in San Francisco's Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO, one of San Francisco's most densely populated neighborhoods, considered a high risk of COVID-19 spreading, managed to stay ahead with the more than a century-old Chinese Hospital at the helm. San Francisco Chinatown was considered a possible hot spot for COVID-19, where thousands of people crowd into single-room residences called SROs. "We were concerned," said Dr. Jian Zhang, CEO of the Chinese Hospital. Zhang realized the grave risk from the start when China deployed doctors to COVID-19 ground zero in Wuhan during Chinese New Year, an important holiday. read more

"A pandemic on top of a pandemic,quot;; Newsom acknowledges the systemic racism that fuels the protests

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday described the racism that fuels the past five days of civil unrest "a pandemic as well as a pandemic,quot; and called on leaders and citizens alike to work to end systemic racism of the institutions of society. Governor Newsom joined religious leaders in Sacramento during Monday's public address at Genesis Church to discuss the protests over the weekend. Before the governor spoke, he met with those leaders to discuss the state's response to violence and unrest in California. Genesis church pastor Tecoy Porter spoke briefly before Governor Newsom stepped onto the podium. read more

Former MLB star Kevin Youkilis suffers an 80% loss in the Bay Area beer business

THE CATS – In a previous life, professional fights for Kevin Youkilis meant going 0-12 in three games with the Boston Red Sox. Youkilis had a lifetime batting average of .281, so droughts on the plate were rare. Today, Youkilis faces a different type of professional wrestling, and her concerns are much more related to those who try to keep their head above water during a national crisis. Youkilis is the owner of Loma Brewing Company in downtown Los Gatos. Before the pandemic, its tavern was a popular place for a craft beer and a bite. The double IPA beer of the Greek god of hops, a nod to his nickname as a gamer, was a favorite among beer connoisseurs. read more

Redwood City Church celebrates its first public mass from the on-site shelter with the archbishop

REDWOOD CITY – San Francisco Catholic Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone presided over mass at a church in Redwood City on Monday morning as public religious services were allowed to resume under a revised health order in San Mateo County. Several dozen people appeared to be present, wearing masks and social distancing on the benches for service at Saint Pius Catholic Church, according to a live broadcast of the service posted on the church's website. "It is interesting that the end of our refuge in place coincides with Pentecost, which is the end of the first Disciples to end their refuge in place," Cordileone said in a short homily. One of the most important dates on the calendar for Christians, Pentecost was Sunday. https://cbsloc.al/3dpQh0mMore

Blood Bank Vitalant begins testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies

SAN FRANCISCO – Vitalant, formerly known as Blood Centers of the Pacific, announced Monday that it will begin testing all blood donations for antibodies to the coronavirus COVID-19. The nonprofit blood collection organization serves patients from hospitals throughout the Bay Area and is in critical need of blood donations. Vitalant will use the antibody test approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on each blood donation in the hope that it can provide local medical officials with more information about the virus. "While a positive antibody test does not mean someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease," said Cliff Numark, chief marketing officer at Vitalant. read more

Gilead says Remdesivir drug helped moderately ill coronavirus patients

FOSTER CITY – A Bay Area biotechnology company says its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when administered to moderately ill COVID-19 hospitalized patients for five days. Gilead Sciences, based in Foster City, gave few details on Monday, but said the full results will soon be published in a medical journal. Remdesivir is the only treatment that has been shown in a rigorous experiment to help fight coronavirus. A large study led by the National Institutes of Health recently found that it could shorten the average recovery time from 15 days to 11 days in hospitalized patients with severe illness. read more

Reopening: Point Isabel Shoreline at Richmond Open; Dogs must remain on a leash

RICHMOND – Point Isabel Regional Shoreline in Richmond is reopening Monday with strap restrictions after being closed as part of local health orders to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the East Bay Regional Park District. The 23-acre coastal park at the west end of Central Avenue in Richmond is popular with dog owners because of its policy that allows dogs to be off-leash as long as they are under the owner's voice control. However, Monday's reopening will be with the restriction on keeping dogs on a leash, a restriction in effect in all parks in the district. read more

Berkeley Public Library reopens book delivery and extends loan terms until July

BERKELEY – All five Berkeley Public Library locations remain closed for now, but the books have been reopened for patrons to return books and media articles. "All returns will be quarantined for at least 72 hours, as recommended by conservation experts," the library said in an announcement. "As soon as staff can register the items after the 72-hour quarantine, their account will be updated." The maturity dates of the borrowed material were extended until July 1. The system does not charge past due fees on most items. Items borrowed from the Tool Loan Library should not be returned in any of the book drops because it creates security issues and can damage the library's sorting equipment. read more