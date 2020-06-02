The Arapahoe County coroner identifies two men shot dead in separate incidents.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified two men killed in separate shootings.

Steven Edward Ferguson, 31, was killed Thursday in a shooting by an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy, according to a forensic office news release.

Around 3:15 p.m. Sheriff's agents Thursday were observing a stolen vehicle parked in the 9700 block of East Geddes Avenue, according to a sheriff's press release. A man entered the vehicle and tried to drive away. The driver backed up on a patrol and ignored the officers' orders to "get out of the car and show your hands."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here