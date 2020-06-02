The Arapahoe County coroner identifies two men shot dead in separate incidents.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified two men killed in separate shootings.

Steven Edward Ferguson, 31, was killed Thursday in a shooting by an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy, according to a forensic office news release.

Around 3:15 p.m. Sheriff's agents Thursday were observing a stolen vehicle parked in the 9700 block of East Geddes Avenue, according to a sheriff's press release. A man entered the vehicle and tried to drive away. The driver backed up on a patrol and ignored the officers' orders to "get out of the car and show your hands."

The suspect "presented a deadly threat to the deputy and was subsequently shot," the statement said. But the press release and sheriff's spokesmen declined to say whether the man was armed.

In a May 21 murder, Jy’spin De-cour Johnson, 25, died of a gunshot wound, the Arapahoe County coroner said.

Johnson died after he was shot at 6:30 p.m. at Utah Park, 1800 S. Peoria St., police said. Johnson was taken to a local hospital by an unknown person where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into Johnson's death is ongoing, Aurora police said Monday.