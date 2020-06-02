The 49ers reminded him of Colin Kaepernick in responses to the team's posts on Blackout Tuesday.

Almost all sports teams participated in Blackout Tuesday by posting a black box and stopping their activity on social media throughout the day. The publications support the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd and the ongoing protests across the country.

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the NFL teams that participated in the movement, posting on all of their social media. The team also obscured their Twitter profile picture in solidarity. However, the tweet was not fully received with support.

MORE: Team Considering Colin Kaepernick Explains Why They Withdrew

The 49ers were the last team to join Colin Kaepernick after their 2016 protests during the national anthem. While Kaepernick technically opted for his contract, the 49ers informed the quarterback that they were planning to release him. Kaepernick became a free agent on March 9, 2017, and has yet to make another decision for either team.

Kaepernick began his protest of racial injustice and police brutality in the 2016 preseason by sitting down and then kneeling down during the national anthem before games. As he explained after the third preseason game, "I'm not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses blacks and people of color. For me, this is bigger than football and would be selfish in My case,quot;. part to look away. There are bodies on the street and people who are paid leave and run away with the murder. "

Because the 49ers split from Kaepernick, many felt that the Blackout Tuesday team post shouldn't have been sent. The tweet received multiple responses with the name Kaepernick or images of the kneeling quarterback.

Hypocrisy: the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one's behavior does not conform; claim. – Eric Reid (@ E_Reid35) June 2, 2020

This doesn't mean anything without taking responsibility and accountability for the mistreatment of black people within your organization https://t.co/5PW3V8mOn3 – Maestro (@MasterTes) June 2, 2020

The 49ers also received similar comments on their Instagram account.