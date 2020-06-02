The & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Usman star exposes Lisa for threatening him after she calls him & # 39; romantic swindler & # 39;

TLC

Responding to his wife's allegations that he used it to sell his music, the Nigerian rapper shares screenshots of the messages Lisa sent him after detailing the reason for their separation on Instagram Live.

Up News Info – "90 day fiance"The separation of the couple Lisa and Usman is becoming more unpleasant. After the former aired their alleged dirty laundry on Instagram Live, the latter applauded the claims of his estranged wife and filed his own allegations against her.

Usman turned to his Instagram account to deny his claim that he is a "romantic scammer." He wrote: "Despite calling me a romantic scammer and constantly using the 'N' word on me, but still got to this level, no bcus I want, but bcus I want to make you happy. Keep telling people I cheated on you but trust me, actions speak louder than words. " He continued to accuse her of using her "son to have mercy".

Usman also shared screenshots of his text messages with Lisa in which she wrote to him after exposing his marriage problems on Instagram Live, "I am your wife. Contrary to the lies that come out of your mouth. I will not be evil to But I'm telling you the facts. Apparently you don't know what my husband did last night. " She was referencing her split ad on IG Live.

Claiming that he had receipts for his allegedly dirty secrets, Usman replied, "I received many messages about you." Lisa seemed not to hesitate when she replied, "I bet you did." He said again, "I even saw him, but Lisa is fine. If I'm wrong, I'll see him." This time, she responded by threatening him: "I warned you. You will see."

Lisa surprisingly announced in late May that she would divorce Usman, and told her fans, "For everyone who hears here, it is very evident that I am the victim of a romantic scam. My husband has used TLC, his family, his friends , people from all over the world. " to the world, I'm going to apologize to everyone here. "She added:" I didn't know my husband Usman & # 39; Sojaboy & # 39; he was so desperate to become a singer that he would use me, his family and friends. "

It seemed that she decided to separate from the 30-year-old rapper after he doubled his claim that he only agreed to marry the 52-year-old because he threatened to commit suicide if they separated. However, Lisa denied this, saying: "I have been the good Muslim Hausa wife here in the United States. I will get married one year [on] August 29, but after hearing the trash coming out of SojaBoy's mouth saying that I I tried to hang myself and commit suicide? Big f ** k up, SojaBoy. Big f ** k up ".

Lisa's representative Rocco later shared more details of their breakup, and told In Touch on Monday, June 1, "Lisa had enough of Usman with disrespect and lies. Usman went to humiliate her wife, saying that she tried to poison herself if he did not marry her. Usman also stated that he was with Lisa because he feels bad. Many fans have always questioned his [intentions], and he is simply proving that they are correct. "

While the representative did not comment on whether the couple will legally divorce or not, Rocco clarified that "the distress is real" for Lisa. He went on to insist that the split is not "for the purpose of drama [or] entertainment."

Meanwhile, a source has come to Usman's defense and has denied Lisa's claim that he "used" her for her musical career. "SojaBoy is not a scammer and I am very sure that [he] is living [a] a better life [than] Lisa," the insider call said to In Touch.