Texas DPS Director Says Protest, Looting of Target Store Hosted by Antifa – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The chief law enforcement officer in Texas said Tuesday that there is evidence that members of the Antifa group participated in some of the looting and vandalism in the state over the weekend.

At a press conference at Dallas City Hall, the Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said: "The protest and looting of Target in Austin was conducted and organized by an Antifa website and, of course, surveillance that was provided over the Internet to identify where law enforcement resources were organized, was done through Antifa accounts. "

When asked if there is any evidence of Antifa activity in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, he said, "There is evidence of Antifa, yes."

But Colonel McCraw wouldn't go into detail.

He said that Antifa is a tight-knit group, without hierarchy, and that the members identify themselves.

McCraw said he heard of reports that white supremacists were involved in some of the criminal activity, but has not yet seen it.

Governor Abbott will not ask the US military to come to Texas

The Texas Rangers, along with Texas DPS special agents, he said, are working with the FBI and federal prosecutors to prosecute all agitators who crossed state lines to incite violence and looting.

"I don't mind announcing this. We have embedded special agents trying to identify the criminals who take advantage of them or use them as an opportunity to exploit these protests, identifying them and we have already identified some of them and we will arrest them, but not at this particular time. "