Technology rights group sues Trump to stop order on social media

NY – A technology-focused civil liberties group sued Tuesday to block President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to regulate social media, saying it violates the First Amendment and dissipates speech.

Trump's order, signed last week, could allow more lawsuits against internet companies like Twitter and Facebook for what their users post, tweet, and broadcast.

The order was more political than substantive, and many experts questioned whether it was constitutional. The president was aiming to rally supporters after Twitter tested two facts in his tweets. Trump, without evidence, has long accused tech companies of being biased against conservatives.

The order targets current law, you may have heard recent references to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects Internet companies from lawsuits. They cannot be sued for hosting user videos and posts, or for moderating their services, with some exceptions.

In its lawsuit, the Center for Democracy and Technology said that Trump's executive order violates the First Amendment because it attacks Twitter for putting the facts into the president's tweets, which CDT says is Twitter's right as a private company. More broadly, the order is trying to curb the speech of all online platforms and people "by demonstrating a willingness to use government authority to retaliate against those who criticize the government," CDT said.

"The government cannot and should not compel online intermediaries to moderate the speech according to the whims of the president," Alexandra Givens, CEO of CDT, said in an emailed statement. The organization filed the federal lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

There was backlash against Trump's order from various sources. Tech industry groups, unsurprisingly, said it was bad for innovation and speech. Civil Rights and Libertarian Organizations and the US Chamber of Commerce. USA They also criticized Trump's order.