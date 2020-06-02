Tear gas, rubber bullets fired as curfew drops at Oakland protest; Police briefly detain reporter KPIX 5 – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Police dispersed a large group of protesters on the streets of downtown Oakland on Monday night, using tear gas and rubber bullets on people protesting beyond the curfew time in effect. for Oakland and all of Alameda County.

This reporter was handcuffed and briefly detained by police officers at the scene. I was the only journalist I saw handcuffed during tonight's protest.

Oakland police previously had established barriers and a line of officers on Broadway at 8th St. as thousands of protesters marched peacefully and sang from Oakland Tech to Frank Ogawa Plaza, as part of national protests against the police brutality caused by the death. George Floyd at the hands of the Minnesota Police.

Protesters were detained as they continued to head towards Oakland Police Headquarters. Like 8 p.m. As the hour approached, the police issued warnings to disperse.

At one point, protesters began throwing objects through the lines, and that was when the police put on gas masks and deployed tear gas.

Police put on gas masks as protesters threw objects across the line. Tear gas deployed. @KPIXtv

Warning – profanity

Most of the protesters on Broadway and 8 dispersed when the tear gas was fired. The remaining people continued to yell at Oakland police on the other side of the barrier. More tear gas was fired as police continued to order the crowds to disperse.

When the police arrested several protesters who did not disperse, my fellow photographer and I stayed behind to document the scene, and an officer in riot gear briefly handcuffed me.

I was the only journalist I saw handcuffed during tonight's protest. I have a story to present for the 11pm newscast and I will think about these incidents after my day's work is done.

More than 40 people were arrested, according to police.

Objects from the remaining crowd thrown at Oakland Police. Officers shoot with more tear gas. The crowd is ordered to disperse. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/Qy5O5DkZ0l – Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) June 2, 2020

After issuing multiple orders to disperse, our officers detained more than 40 people for violating the curfew. Reminder that curfew expires at 5 AM. Please stay home. pic.twitter.com/dLhDnfyLCi – Oakland Police Department (@oaklandpoliceca) June 2, 2020

Initially, there was a minimal visible police presence. The protesters included several families with children in tow, passing a graffiti background and boarded-up windows from a few nights ago.

A boy held up a sign saying "You stand up for people,quot; taped to a plastic toy sword as he looked at a burned trash can, a reminder of the violence a few nights ago.

Protesters stopped near Oakland City Hall, and several speakers called for equality and justice. Before the tear gas was deployed, the smell of spray paint was thick in the air from the murals painted on all the plywood that protected local businesses from looters.

The artists had painted them on Monday afternoon along the planned protest route on Broadway near 10th St.