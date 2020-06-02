Target Temporarily Closes Nearly Two Dozen Stores in Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Target Corp. is temporarily closing 23 stores in Southern California and dozens more in the United States after looting, violence, and property damage following a wave of protests across the country.
The stores slated to close include several located in Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Long Beach and others, up to 50 locations statewide and 175 across the United States, the Minneapolis-based retailer announced.
A Target store on 7th and Fig in downtown Los Angeles and one at the Beverly Grove shopping center were among those that were looted last week.
The closings were initially announced on Saturday, but a Target spokesperson told the OC Registry that "the situation is still incredibly dynamic,quot; and could bring even more closings.
Starting Tuesday, the list of temporary store closings includes:
- 620 S. Virgil Ave. Suite 100, Los Angeles
- 735 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
- 3535 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles
- 8480 Beverly Blvd., Suite 1A, Los Angeles
- 1330 E. 17th St., Santa Ana
- 809 N. Azusa Ave., Azusa
- 2270 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach
- 5760 E. 7th St., Long Beach
- 5600 Whittier Blvd., Commerce
- 2700 W. 120th St., Hawthorne
- 6750 Cherry Ave., Long Beach
- 1441 W 17th St., Santa Ana
- 8800 Whittier Blvd., Pico Rivera
- 1601 Kingsdale Ave., Redondo Beach
- 3600 Rosemead Blvd., Rosemead
- 1701 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro
- 5700 Firestone Blvd., South Gate
- 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
- 10861 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles
- 27320 W Lugonia Ave, Redlands
- 3433 Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance
- 651 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Carson
Analysts say each Target store employs between 200 and 500 workers.