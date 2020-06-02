Target Temporarily Closes Nearly Two Dozen Stores in Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Target Corp. is temporarily closing 23 stores in Southern California and dozens more in the United States after looting, violence, and property damage following a wave of protests across the country.

The stores slated to close include several located in Los Angeles, Santa Ana, Long Beach and others, up to 50 locations statewide and 175 across the United States, the Minneapolis-based retailer announced.

A Target store on 7th and Fig in downtown Los Angeles and one at the Beverly Grove shopping center were among those that were looted last week.

The closings were initially announced on Saturday, but a Target spokesperson told the OC Registry that "the situation is still incredibly dynamic,quot; and could bring even more closings.

Starting Tuesday, the list of temporary store closings includes:

620 S. Virgil Ave. Suite 100, Los Angeles

735 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

3535 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles

8480 Beverly Blvd., Suite 1A, Los Angeles

1330 E. 17th St., Santa Ana

809 N. Azusa Ave., Azusa

2270 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach

5760 E. 7th St., Long Beach

5600 Whittier Blvd., Commerce

2700 W. 120th St., Hawthorne

6750 Cherry Ave., Long Beach

1441 W 17th St., Santa Ana

8800 Whittier Blvd., Pico Rivera

1601 Kingsdale Ave., Redondo Beach

3600 Rosemead Blvd., Rosemead

1701 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro

5700 Firestone Blvd., South Gate

7100 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

10861 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles

27320 W Lugonia Ave, Redlands

3433 Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance

651 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Carson

Analysts say each Target store employs between 200 and 500 workers.