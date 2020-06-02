Target closes multiple stores in LA amid looting, Amazon reduces deliveries – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Several Target stores in Los Angeles remained closed Monday, after at least two stores were looted over the weekend during the George Floyd protests, while e-commerce giant Amazon was forced to cut deliveries to keep safe to their drivers.

A Target store in the Beverly Grove shopping center was looted on Saturday, while a kick from downtown Los Angeles was also attacked on Friday by looters.

Twenty Target locations were closed Sunday in Los Angeles and Orange counties. On Monday, that number dropped considerably.

Employees affected by store closings will be paid up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closings, including payment of the COVID-19 premium. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.

According to its website, the following stores closed on Monday:

West Hollywood: 7100 Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Grove: 8480 Beverly Blvd Ste 1A

Koreatown: 620 S Virgil Ave Ste 100

Downtown: 1302 S. La Brea Ave, Ste A.

West L.A .: 11840 W. Santa Monica Blvd.

L.A. Center: 735 S Figueroa St

USC Village: 3131 S. Hoover St.

Meanwhile, Amazon said on Sunday that it has adjusted its routes and suspended deliveries to keep its drivers safe in some cities, including Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press.

Spokeswoman Kelly Cheeseman said Amazon is also complying with local curfews that have required people to stay off the streets after a specific time at night.

The city of Los Angeles has another curfew order that runs from 6 p.m. Monday at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Long Beach also have curfew orders.

