Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, participated in the protests: "Your silence in luxury,quot;

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso participated in the Los Angeles protests and made sure to share some videos from the streets. He also had some important messages to share for followers.

"Your silence is a luxury,quot;, subtitles David a publication.

He said to people, "Come join us in Figueroa Street Downtown LA for a peaceful and nonviolent protest against injustice." Starting now! & # 39;

Someone wrote: "I am very happy to see you and Tamar using your platform to help our young people in need," and another follower said, "You turn black." Carry that torch for those who are too afraid to show their movement on the move. "

Another follower posted this message: ‘You are a born leader. Please continue to use your platform to help these youth realize that they are KINGS. ✊🏽RISE ’.

One fan wrote: "I have a dream that someday black boys and girls will hold hands with white boys and girls. Martin Luther King Jr."

David shared another video that he titled with the following words: ‘We appreciate the voices of support on Twitter and other social networks; But we also need you here on the streets supporting our youth in a non-violent, constitutionally protected legal assembly to demand equal protection under the law for our young blacks! "

One commenter said: ‘I can't breathe when I think of George Floyd. Thanks, David. from the Netherlands, "and someone else posted this:" Thank you for being in the trenches and fighting for us. "We must persevere."

Someone else posted this: ‘I really appreciate seeing this. That means a lot. Many celebrities speak but never move. Seeing him really on his knees here says a lot. Blessings and more blessings king. WITHOUT JUSTICE, THERE IS NO PEACE. & # 39;

Apart from this, David recently posted a message for his fans regarding the year 1996.



