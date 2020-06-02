Tamar Braxton flaunts a new hairstyle and fans can't get enough of her looks

Tamar Braxton is flaunting a new hairstyle, and fans are in love with her curly hair. Check out the video he shared on his social media account below.

A follower said to Tamar: Gir Girrrlllll! You caught that good esthetician, "and someone else said," Your man is real! He is standing with his people and I respect him. "

Another commenter posted: "Beautiful photo of you, Tamar, your hair is beautiful," and someone else said, "You are so beautiful, you love that hairstyle, from SA."

Someone else said: ‘@tamarbraxton I just want to cheer you up and tell you to keep doing the damn thing! You remind me a lot of myself … and also Pisces!

Another follower posted this: ‘Tamar the Braxton extraordinaire, can we talk about the hair and then can you tell me where I can find it? Too cut. "

Tamar has also been very active on Twitter these days. She addressed the murder of George Floyd in various publications.

If that's your instinct … don't do it. Is it as crazy as everyone expects business to go on as usual? How??? Yes, I also need to work, but I can't even act like I'm the same person I was a week ago week️🙃 https://t.co/CJMU70o72k – TAMAR ESTINE BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) June 1, 2020

One person had this to reply to Tamar's new post:

I have times when I refuse to let them paralyze me like Floyd did. I make a continuous effort to give it to God in prayer 🙏 I am glad that this has come to light, so through our actions and the change of prayer it is here. I'm not happy that he had a murder. 3 more to arrest! – Truth.com (@ Truthcom3) June 1, 2020

Apart from this, Tamar shared an Ice Cube message and tells her fans that until there is justice, there will be no peace.



