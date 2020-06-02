Tahira Kashyap feels there is a long way to go before heading to Ayushmann Khurrana



Ayushmann Khurrana has proven himself to be one of the most versatile actors in recent years. While his talent and choice of films keep audiences astonishing, his wife Tahira Kashyap is also interested in taking over the direction of feature films. The talented lady has already directed two short films: Toffee and Pinni. Both have been well received by critics and viewers alike.

Recently, when a prominent leader spoke to Tahira, she said she sees forced rest, given the blockade, as a glimmer of hope and is reading many scripts. This is what she said: "I am taking small steps. I move slowly and gradually towards the direction. My films, Toffee and Pinni received a lot of love. I have written a couple of feature films. The intention is to make a feature film. Due to this blockage , now there is a pause in everyone's life. I don't know what the future holds, but dreams and aspirations are certainly there. "

When asked about the direction of Ayushmann Khurrana in a feature film in the near future, he said with the utmost honesty: "I would really love to work with him from the perspective of directing a wonderful artist. He has grown tremendously as an artist. But at the same time, he's superior to me when it comes to working. So I need to earn a couple of movies or a position where I deserve to direct it. "

It seems like we have to wait a little longer for this powerful collaboration. Meanwhile, Ayushmann's next film Gulabo Sitabo will be released on the OTT platform on June 12. Pair the actor with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.