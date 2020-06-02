T.I.'s daughter sparks rumors of being bullied as a child after angry spiel

Instagram

Deyjah Harris criticizes the black community for tending to steal child abuse under the rug and is heated when accused of dividing people amid Black Lives Matter protests.

Is YOU.the daughter of Deyjah Harris victim of sexual abuse as a child? Such speculation arose after the 18-year-old brunette stunner left in a Twitter protest, criticizing the African-American community for ignoring child abuse by family members.

After posting and retweeting supports for Black Lives Matter, Deyjah suddenly posted these criticisms: "Ok, I'm so tired of how the black community doesn't talk about the things that happen in the family ……… Stop protecting the men and women who touch children (sic) !!!!! "

She continued: "I WILL KILL anyone for my siblings, children, HUSBAND, PARENTS, GRANDPARENTS, COMMUNITIES, COUSINS, ETC. if anything ever happened to them. Sorry, but I am very …".

Later, she was involved in a round trip exchange with one of her followers who said, "This is not the time for that." She replied, "You sound stupid like f ** k. All of that needs to be addressed … it would never try to divide us." See the tweet I made? I am talking about YOU AND ANYONE ELSE THAT HAS THE SAME SAME AS YOU. Imma protects all black kids / people, anytime, anywhere … fuck what you're saying! "

"EVERYTHING MATTERS. Everything matters. Violence, police brutality, abuse, sexual harassment, etc. EVERYTHING MATTERS," he added. "When did I get out of my mouth and say 'hey, one topic matters more than the other' … you keep trying to justify what you say and it still doesn't make sense? How come I said breaking each one ? some other way? please help me understand, IF SOMETHING IM PROTECTS YALL !!!!! "

In another post, she wrote, "Man, some of you are really screwed. No it's not," we'll deal with this later. "ARE YOU WHILE ?! We can talk about EVERYTHING RIGHT NOW, it's f ** k anyone of you who like these tweets or something like that, just showing that you agree and support it. "

Meanwhile, he talked about struggling with mental health issues in one of his YouTube videos. She said she had been fighting depression since she was 11 years old.

Deyjah Harris is the daughter of T.I. from her previous relationship with the R&B singer Ms. Niko. She grew up under strict paternity from her rapper father. In November last year, the hip-hop star faced a backlash after saying he took her every year after her birthday to a gynecologist to verify her virginity.