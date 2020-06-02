SZA racially outlined in a Palisades store because she is accused of being a & # 39; troublemaker & # 39;

Instagram

This is not the first time that SZA has presented a story that he received racist treatment while shopping, as he experienced something similar when he visited a Sephora branch in California in 2019.

SZA He talked about another heartbreaking experience of his racial profile while shopping. On Monday, June 1, the R&B singer used her Twitter account to share her "WEEIRDDESSST EXPERIENCES TODAY" when she went shopping for dog food.

"Today I had the WEEIRDDESSST EXPERIENCES. Woozy randomly confronts another man who ** a man tried to pull me out of a palisade plaza while trying to buy dog ​​food for fear he was a" troublemaker. "Lol asked the employee from the supermarket if he was & # 39; okay & # 39; after seeing him talk to me and then he told me to leave, "so he tweeted.

Apparently, a fan asked him if the man was a white person, to which SZA replied: "Yes, sir. Yes, he was." The star continued to recall: "In between the" lock and load "rhetoric in my neighborhood app + running out of a public space for being considered a troublemaker … I was crying. I couldn't even jump back and forth as I wanted. because he didn't want to seem like a "troublemaker" to the legion of policemen across the street. Smh. "

"And at that moment I realized that the white gaze mattered more to me than my own humanity … I was sad for me. I don't want to live like this anymore. I want to cry and scream if necessary … without guilt, I traveled", he continued saying. ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ES ES ES ES ES ES ES ES N DE ES ES N ES N ES N ES N ES N case ces ces ces ces C ces ces Cús ces Cape One Day That What What What What What What What WHAT THAT IS FROM THE EXPERIENCE !! " THIS IS NOT FAIR!

"Lmao (laughing at me) Sandy Sephora (sic) location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure he wasn't stealing," SZA posted on Twitter after the rude encounter. However, the Oscar and Grammy-nominated star refused to lose his temper over the incident, and instead chose to wish the employee well. "We had a long conversation. You guys had a blessed day, Sandy," he said. Then she joked, "Can a police bitch (buy) her fenty alone er whut (sic)."