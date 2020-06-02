Swachh Bharat Ambassador Anushka Sharma Has An Important Message For Indians



Anushka Sharma is a dynamic actor and producer. She also supports social causes. Now that the blockade is partially lifting in the coming days, Anushka Sharma gave an important message for everyone. She has been associated with the Swachh Bharat Mission. In her new campaign, she has great advice to stop the spread of the fatal virus.

The official mission identifier has posted a video where Anushka talks about the importance of maintaining hygiene and sanitation, which should be our priority right now. The actress said: “When women across the country decided they would educate everyone … to close the door, avoid disease, no one had thought that her initiative would become such a big wave! Today, at the time of the coronavirus pandemic, we all must remember and remind others of the cleanliness lesson. ” In addition, he talks about how dangerous it is for everyone to defecate openly on the roads. “If we take care of the cleanliness around us, by not defecating outdoors, we will stay healthy and India clean. We will become strong to fight against any type of disease. Drive the disease out of the country by stopping to defecate in the open and closing the bathroom door at all times. "



Now this strong message is surely the need of the hour. Anushka is currently in quarantine with her husband Virat Kohli in Mumbai. Time and time again, the couple makes sure to reveal important things at such critical times.