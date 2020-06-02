Steelers lose 54-year tradition with NFL training camps staying home

The NFL, to help contain the spread of COVID-19, has ordered the 32 teams to conduct their 2020 training camps at their own local facilities.

But that does not mean that each team will feel "at home,quot; while not leaving. For the Steelers, the league's mandate abruptly ends a tradition that began in 1966.

Latrobe, Pennsylvania is known for two things as a small town of less than 10,000 people an hour east of Pittsburgh. The first is to be the birthplace of Rolling Rock Beer. The latter is hosting the Steelers annually for their preseason preparations for more than five decades.

FREE NFL AGENCY: Best Players Available at Every Position

This year, the Steelers will not train at Saint Vincent College on the field named after Chuck Noll, their late Super Bowl winning coach.

While the Steelers have a fabulous modern facility called the Sportsplex at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in the South Side neighborhood in their own backyard, Latrobe has been the best and most picturesque out-of-town camp in the NFL for a long time. , seeing most of the best franchise players go through more than 54 years. The community at Laurel Highlands has provided a beautiful mountainous backdrop for the intensity and warmth of the camp.

Given the fiery nature of Steelers fans, the short trip from Pittsburgh was also a key revenue driver for companies in Latrobe in July and August. But in a year when NFL camps will surely not have loyal sweaty assistants, the experience was not the same, anyway.

Although most teams have camps on their team's premises now, other teams affected by a full camp are the Raiders (Napa, California, since 1996) and the Cowboys (Oxnard, California, since 2004). Las Vegas will host the camp at its new headquarters in Henderson, Nevada, while Dallas will not travel from The Star in Frisco, Texas.

If the fight against the new coronavirus takes a more positive turn, it can be assumed that the Steelers will continue to camp in Latrobe in 2021. However, for a year, they will have to adapt to break a long-standing routine.