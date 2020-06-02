State Supreme Court to hear Scott Peterson's death sentence appeal – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – More than 15 years after the murder on Christmas Eve of Modesto's pregnant school teacher, Laci Peterson, grabbed national headlines, a lawyer will ask the California Supreme Court on Tuesday to overturn the death sentence of her husband, Scott, because the attention of the national media did not allow her a fair trial.

Peterson will not participate in the videoconference hearing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. You can watch it live here starting at 1:30 p.m.

Since his November 12, 2004, Peterson has been housed on death row in San Quentin prison. After a highly publicized trial, a San Mateo County jury convicted him of first-degree murder for the death of his wife and second-degree murder of his unborn child, Conner.

Peterson's attorney, prominent death penalty attorney Cliff Gardner, will argue the case in the state's highest court. Gardner filed the 423-page document with the court in July 2012 appealing the conviction.

Peterson has always upheld his innocence, and his appeal to the Supreme Court is no different.

Gardner claimed in the 2012 appeal that the overwhelming publicity he received from Peterson's trial, incorrect evidentiary rulings, and other errors deprived him of a fair trial. Peterson was convicted in 2004 after a trial that, according to his attorney, overtook O.J. Simpson murder trial in terms of advertising.

Peterson claims that Laci was killed sometime after he left his home in Modesto on the morning of December 24, 2002 to go fishing in San Francisco Bay. Gardner notes that Peterson was convicted and sentenced to death despite investigators never directly proving "how, where, or when,quot; the murder occurred.

Prosecutors told the jury that Laci was killed sometime between the night of December 23, 2002 and the morning of December 24, 2002. They believed Laci was suffocated in her home, but Gardner argues that there was little direct evidence gathered. at home. to support that theory.

Gardner argues that the intense publicity the case generated almost from the moment Laci went missing deprived Peterson of a fair trial.

The trial was ordered to move Stanislaus County from the Petersons' home to San Mateo County. Gardner argued that the trial should have been moved once again due to widespread publicity in San Mateo County.

"Before listening to a single witness, almost half of all potential jurors admitted that they had already decided that Mr. Peterson was guilty of capital murder," argues Gardner.

And in what may be the first for the American justice system, outside of the courtroom where the parties would try to select a fair jury, a radio station released a large poster that had a phone number for people to call and vote whether Peterson was a "man or monster,quot;. Peterson was photographed in an orange jail jumpsuit.

"The publicity continued throughout the trial," argued Gardner. "A mafia estimated that more than 1,000 people gathered in court to await the verdict of the guilty phase. After the guilty verdict was announced, the 12 jurors who left to await the start of the penalty phase, and decide whether Mr. Peterson would live or die, were greeted with applause and cheers. "

Beyond the problems with advertising, Gardner argues that the late judge Alfred Delucchi made several erroneous evidentiary decisions and other decisions that led Peterson to receive an unfair trial.

Gardner complains that the judge automatically excluded potential jurors who opposed the death penalty. Gardner argued that those juries should have been questioned more about whether they could still decide the case fairly.

Gardner also argues that some of the strongest evidence from the prosecution should never have been presented to the jury. For example, Gardner alleges that the police dog who picked up Laci's scent at Berkeley Marina "despite the fact that the dog had an unfortunate history of being wrong a remarkable 66 percent of the time."

The thick legal report delves into many other issues alleging wrongdoing, jury misconduct, and other errors.

All death penalty cases are automatically appealed to the California Supreme Court.

Since 1978, when California reinstated capital punishment, 82 convicted inmates have died of natural causes, 27 have committed suicide, 13 were executed in California, one was executed in Missouri, one was executed in Virginia, 14 died from other causes, and eight: Franklin included – pending cause of death. There are 727 people on California death row.

