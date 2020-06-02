SpaceX Crew Dragon reached a major milestone, but not done yet – BGR

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule has passed several milestones in recent days, but has yet to complete a safe return to Earth before NASA can certify it.

Once Crew Dragon is certified, it can be used when NASA wants to send humans back and forth to the International Space Station.

With its own spacecraft to launch from American soil, NASA no longer has to rely on seats aboard the Russian spacecraft headed for the ISS.

When SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule traveled into space on a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, it was a big problem. It was an even bigger deal when the Crew Dragon docked with the International Space Station, allowing two NASA crew members to join their companions in the orbiting lab. Those were two great achievements, but NASA has not yet certified that Crew Dragon is ready for regular use on space missions. You cannot do that until the spacecraft returns to Earth in one piece.

The final hurdle for SpaceX and Crew Dragon is a safe return to Earth with astronauts on board. Unfortunately for SpaceX, NASA has not decided when that return trip will occur.

SpaceX is obviously very proud to have beaten Boeing by turning over the first commercial crew spacecraft to NASA. It has become part of NASA history in an enormously important way, and so far, everything has been planned. However, if you were a member of SpaceX, you probably can't help but wish NASA called the astronaut duo of Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken home sooner rather than later.

NASA, on the other hand, just sent a couple of talented people into space and we'd love to get the most out of the mission, even though technically it's a SpaceX "demo,quot; mission. NASA says astronauts will remain on board the space station for a month or several months. We probably won't know when NASA plans to remove the Dragon from the crew and its astronaut partner until shortly before they finally leave.

Meanwhile, SpaceX will have to wait patiently for Crew Dragon to pass its final test. A safe landing on Earth will mean NASA can finally certify the spacecraft for continued use, and doing so will officially add it to NASA's arsenal.

Meanwhile, Boeing, the other participant in the Commercial Crew program, has struggled at various stages of its Starliner project. The Starliner was supposed to make an unmanned trip to the space station months ago, but a "glitch,quot; resulted in the spacecraft burning too much fuel and being forced to return to Earth without completing its primary objective.

NASA decided that Boeing would have to retry the mission before it was comfortable sending its own astronauts into space aboard the Starliner, and we don't yet know exactly when that mission will take off. After Boeing completes that mission, NASA will have the opportunity to authorize a manned demonstration mission and ultimately certify Starliner as well.

