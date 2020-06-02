Southside Johnny and Asbury Jukes to Host New Jersey's First Non-Virtual Drive-In Show

To raise funds for the Count Basie Center and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, the rockers will perform at Monmouth Park Racecourse on July 11 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Rockers Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes will make history next month (July) when they perform New Jersey's first non-virtual drive-in program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group will perform at Monmouth Park Racecourse on July 11 to raise funds for the Count Basie Center and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

"The Asbury Jukes and I are so excited to be able to play this first live concert of its kind and help get New Jersey started with a quick and healthy return to normalcy …" Southside johnny he said in a statement. "We will see all of them for sure on July 11."

Drive-in concerts have become part of the new normal of live music in recent weeks with Keith Urban and DJ D-Nice among the stars who have performed for fans in open-air movie theaters.

Meanwhile, country star Alan Jackson He has joined the drive-in concert revolution after announcing plans to play two socially estranged shows in Alabama this week (June 5 and 06) in Cullman and Fairhope, and the Eli Young Band It will make history later this month when they become the first act to hold a drive-in concert at the Texas Rangers Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.