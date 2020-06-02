Southbay NAACP President teaches civil rights era nonviolence to new generation of protesters – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – County-wide protests over the death of George Floyd have sparked a debate about the violent and non-violent activism that has been raging since the civil rights era of the 1960s and '70s.

On Monday, the president of the NAACP Silicon Valley Chapter condemned the violence and vandalism that followed protests against police misconduct in the Bay Area.

"I'm not happy with the looting because it takes away the message. It takes away from the fact that a man was killed because they thought he gave a fake $ 20 bill, that a man's life was lost," says the Rev. Jethroe Moore. "And your answer is to knock something down."

Moore says he joined the protests in downtown San José on Friday night, hoping to calm tensions. He says he emphasized to protesters the importance of non-violence.

"I said, 'let's kneel.' I said, 'let's pray and kneel.' Let them know that we're not throwing anything at them. We're not trying to hurt them," Moore said.

He says he convinced dozens of young protesters to kneel down in front of the ranks of armed officers dressed in riot gear.

But Moore acknowledges that not all protesters seemed interested in adopting the nonviolent tactics of a previous generation of civil rights activists. He says some protesters adopted a decidedly confrontational and direct style of interaction with the police, apparently designed to provoke a confrontation.

Dave Diggs is a business owner and activist in San José. Diggs' barbershop in downtown San Jose was one block from Friday's protests.

"Do I agree with the actions of the most aggressive protesters? Of course not, "says Diggs.

Still, she says she understands that the anger, outrage, grief, and frustration many of the protesters feel do not always find a perfect expression and can occasionally turn into violence and vandalism.

"I understand the pain and frustration that comes from those protesters because it is deeply rooted," Diggs said.