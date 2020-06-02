Somerset Collection Mall to Reopen – Up News Info Detroit

The Somerset Collection shopping center in Troy will reopen on Thursday June 4 according to its website. The mall has been in the news when protesters recently marched through Big Beaver and demonstrated in the mall's parking lot.

When Somerset opens, there will be a reduced hours from Monday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. at 7 p.m. and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Somerset is implementing procedures to keep its guests safe, including monitoring social distancing, social distance indicators, picking up packages, sanitizing stations throughout the mall, strolling the concierge, increasing sanitization and cleanliness , and require employees to submit to temperature controls and the use of face masks. among other measures. According to the Somerset website, guests are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Nathan Forbes, managing partner of The Forbes Co. in Southfield told DBBusiness.com: "Our retailers look forward to re-engaging with our guests and offering a personalized experience that complies with Governor Whitmer's executive orders." the Forbes co. owns the Somerset Collection Mall spanning the north and south sides of Big Beaver Rd. in Troy

Restaurants that will be open according to DBusiness:

Mitchell Fish Market: Full menu delivery and delivery options available from 11 a.m. at 8 p.m.

F. Chang & # 39; s: Full take-out and curb pickup menu available. Call the restaurant upon arrival to be picked up on the sidewalk. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Kruse and Muer: full menu and takeaway only.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: delivery and delivery options available from 10:45 a.m. at 10 p.m.

Bravo! Cucina Italiana: limited take-out menu and delivery options available from 11 a.m. at 9 p.m.

The Jagged Fork: Carry Out and Sidewalk

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt: Takeaway & Sidewalk

Starbucks: mobile sidewalk orders

Noodles and co .: takeaway and sidewalk

For customers who are uncomfortable entering, Talbots, White House Black Market, The Woodhouse Day Spa, Evereve, Barnes and Noble, Moosejaw, Haig's, Chico's, Pottery Barn and Douglas J. Aveda Salon will offer curbside pick-up service to the clients. It is advisable to call ahead when requesting more details.

Marmi is offering a 50% discount "Welcome Back,quot; promotion throughout her store.

Lulumon will offer door-side pickup and Williams Sonoma is by appointment only. Whole Foods will be fully open.

Contact stores directly to organize purchases in the store.

Altar state – Pick up at the store and on the sidewalk available. 313-329-0963

Ann Taylor – Offering pickup on the sidewalk. In-store purchases available June 17. 248-643-4457

Anthropology – In-store purchases available. 248-649-7287

Apple – Sidewalk pickup available. 248-822-0081

Arhaus – Schedule by appointment. 248-643-1960

Athleta – In-store purchases available June 3. 248-649-6605

Bag of brown popcorn – In-store purchases available May 30 from 2 p.m. M. A 7 p. M. 248-792-2283

Burberry – In-store purchases and curbside pickup currently available. Hours: Monday to Saturday 11-4. 248-643-8555

Monaco Club – In-store purchases available. 248-649-7207

COACH – In-store and sidewalk purchases available. 248-649-4877

David Yurman – In-store and sidewalk purchases available, every day from 12 to 5 pm. 248-248-649-6054

Detroit store – In-store purchases and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-816-5470

Free people – In-store purchases and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-458-0001

Forever 21 – In-store purchases available. 248-205-1205

Giorgio Armani – In-store purchases and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-649-6013

Mix – In-store purchases available June 1. 248-643-1997

J.Alexander – Offering food on the sidewalk. 248-816-8379

J. McLaughlin – In-store purchases and curbside pickup currently available. 248-781-0116

Travels – In-store purchases available. 248-822-7159

Justice – Sidewalk pickup available. 248-816-3388

Kate Spade – Offering pickup on the sidewalk. 248-458-2023

From Kiehl – In-store purchases and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-643-4704

LEGO – In-store purchases available June 1. 248-816-3350

Louis Vuitton – In-store purchases and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-643-8930

Macy & # 39; s – Now offers sidewalk pickup. 248-816-4000

Max Mara –Shop purchases and curbside pickup currently available. 248-637-3073

Marmi – In-store purchases available. 248-637-3060

Custom needle and thread – Available June 1. 248-458-6066

Omega – In-store purchases and curbside pickup currently available. 248-822-7117

Optics – In-store purchases available May 31. Offering sidewalk pickup. 248-643-6220

Pandora – Offering purchases in the store. 248-294-7341

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro – Takeaway food is now offered on the sidewalk. 248-816-8000

Ceramic barn – In-store purchases and curbside pickup currently available. 248-816-8359

Pottery Barn Kids – In-store purchases and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-643-0172

Restoration tools – In-store purchases and curbside pickup currently available. 248-614-6984

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory – In-store purchases available. 248-816-1454

Saks Fifth Avenue – Guests MUST call the store prior to arrival to arrange a visit. 248-643-9000

Salvatore Ferragamo – In-store purchases and curbside pick-up currently available, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4. 248-643-4515

SEE Eyeware – In-store purchases available June 1, Monday through Saturday from 12 to 6 pm, by appointment only. 248-649-6400

Soma Intimates – Sidewalk pickup currently available. 248-248-822-8020

North Starbuck – Inauguration on June 5. 248-649-5040

Sweet Factory – In-store purchases currently available. 248-816-0073

Talbot & # 39; s – Sidewalk pickup available. 248-649-9300

Tapper Fine Jewelry – In-store purchases and curbside pickup currently available. 248-649-2000

The Capital Grille – Offering food on the sidewalk. 248-649-5300

Tiffany and company. – Sidewalk pickup available Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. at 4 p.m. 248-637-2800

Tory Burch – In-store purchases and curbside pickup currently available. 248-458-1307

Tricho Room – In-store purchases available. Offering sidewalk delivery as needed. 248-781-0007

Urban Outfitters – In-store purchases available. 248-458-1990

Verizon Wireless – In-store purchases and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-434-4444

Victoria's secret – Offering pickup on the sidewalk. 248-816-1683

White House / Black Market – Offering pickup on the sidewalk. 248-614-9284

Williams – Sonoma California: In-store purchases and curbside pickup currently available. 248-637-0672

Wolford – In-store purchases and curbside pickup currently available. 248-637-6641

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from dbusiness.com contributed to this report.

Related