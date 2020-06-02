Some Dallas businessmen put windows to prevent looting during protests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Business owners from downtown Dallas to Lower Greenville have closed their windows saying they can't afford to take chances after multiple businesses were looted over the weekend.

The security video from the convenience of One Stop Dickey on McKinney Ave. in Uptown shows nearly 30 looters running to the store on Saturday night, stealing money from the cash register and breaking wine bottles.

"I was completely shocked to see what they did to the store," said owner Trevor Arterburn. "It was devastating."

Although he replaced broken windows that looters broke, Arterburn said he will keep boards on all windows at least until the end of the week as a precaution.

It has also hired armed security guards to guard its store throughout the night.

Even in Lower Greenville, miles from the nearest looting, several companies had closed their windows.

Purcell Esquivel, manager of The Gym of Social Mechanics, said that after reopening due to COVID-19 restrictions, the last thing the gym can afford is to repair the damage caused by the looting.

"Financially, for us, we felt it was the right decision to set the tables," he explained. “It would be difficult for us to bear any additional costs for our business. It's amazing that we've come this far. "