SNL's Che Michael Che talks about Black Lives Matter's stand-up routine – Up News Info

Michael Che joked about the revival of his Black Lives Matter stand-up routine that recently resurfaced on social media in a lengthy interview with Seth Meyers at Late at night Monday. She also discussed her decision to cover the one-month rent for those who live in the same public housing complex as her grandmother, who died in April of coronavirus, and about working with Eddie Murphy in Saturday night live.

Che told Meyers he finds it bittersweet that his Black Lives Matter bit into his 2016 Netflix special. Michael Che matters It continues to resurface "because I'm happy that people like the clip, but it's also a bummer that it's still relevant." He added: "I feel like the guy who wrote" Amazing Grace, "like every time you listen to it, you say" Oh no, what happened? "Because nobody touches it on a good occasion."

Che also responded to the argument that all lives matter. "After a while, you stop worrying about why they don't want to give it to you and you get to the point where you demand it," he told Meyers. "We've been asking for so long that people are at a point where they don't want to ask anymore, and that's the reality and it's sad."

He also expressed the hope that something good would come out of the protests. "You are realizing that it is extremely destructive, but I think that channeling it can do a lot that previous generations couldn't do," he said. He said it is "one of those rare times when you don't have to speak for the community because the community actually speaks for itself louder than ever … It depends on this younger generation that is tearing things apart." I hope something good comes out of that. "

In her decision to pay the rent for people living in her grandmother's apartment complex, "it was something I felt would have been great for her memory." My grandmother loved helping people, "she said. "She didn't have much, but whatever she could give, she would."

"It was such an uncertain time for many people where they did not know if they would have to pay the rent. How long would they go without rent? Would they ever go back to work? He added." At least someone would feel that someone is thinking of them. in memory of my grandmother. "

Che also discussed working with Murphy when the comedian hosted Saturday night live, "He was unfairly talented," Che told Meyers. "He's a lot of fun, everything he does is fun, and you also see yourself watching Eddie Murphy. I don't know how the cast did an entire episode with him without just looking at him and laughing out loud."

