SMU professor arrested for the same crime as George Floyd says "white privilege motive,quot; for different result – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – George Floyd's mistreatment and death by Minneapolis police sparked outrage, but a small part of Floyd's arrest hit his home with an associate professor of archeology at SMU.

Mark McCoy's Twitter post about so different treatment for an identical crime has been shared and commented on by over a million people.

McCoy, 44, said in the tweet: "George Floyd and I were arrested for allegedly spending a fake $ 20 bill." For George Floyd, a man my age, with two children, was a death sentence. For me, it's a story that I sometimes tell at parties. That, my friends, is a white privilege.

George Floyd and I were arrested for allegedly spending a counterfeit $ 20 bill. For George Floyd, a man my age, with two children, was a death sentence. For me, it's a story that I sometimes tell at parties. That, my friends, is a white privilege. – Mark D. McCoy (@m_d_mccoy) June 1, 2020

What caused the tweet?

"My wife added details that I hadn't read, and our 12-year-old daughter said, 'You know he was arrested for allegedly spending a counterfeit $ 20 bill,' and that hit me like a ton of bricks."

McCoy said that 25 years ago, he was a teenager who unknowingly approved a counterfeit $ 20 bill that he took out of an ATM to buy fast food.

"I'm very good, well, you know, Eagle Scout altar boy, a great nerd," he said. "The first time I realized I had spent the $ 20 bill was, that was false when the police showed up."

McCoy was arrested.

He says he has a new perspective on his experience with police officers after seeing what Floyd went through.

"I have this distinctive memory of being handcuffed and talking to the police officer who had arrested me and said," Well, look, I haven't had a good dinner, you picked me up before I could finish. "And he said," Well, really I can't take off the cuffs, but I can give it to you. "So he took pieces of chicken and fed me earlier, and thought it was a riot, he laughed all the time."

He believes that what happened to him was the result of what is known as white privilege.

“I think it really crystallized it in a way that it sat with me. You know, all morning, and I thought, you know, this is something that if you are African American in this country. It sits with you every time it happens. This is not a unique experience in the United States, it is just a unique experience for me … "