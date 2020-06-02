SMU Law School Launches Helpline – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Beginning June 1, SMU's Dedman School of Law will launch a clinical project with an emergency helpline that offers North Texas residents the opportunity to obtain free legal assistance with matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic. like housing, immigration and consumer protection. Working under the supervision of the SMU Law Clinic faculty, more than 45 law students will work on the COVID-19 legal helpline, which you can reach by calling 214-SMU-COVD (214-768-2683).

Callers seeking assistance with certain legal issues related to COVID-19 can receive assistance through SMU legal clinics or, when necessary, refer to local law firms and attorneys who provide free services in some specialized areas. Dedicated community partners such as the law firm, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, and SMU law student Mark Melton, whose pro bono project DallasEvictions2020.com includes more than 80 volunteer attorneys, are already working with the law school to receive references. Other partners for the project will include the Dallas Bar Association, the Dallas Volunteer Lawyer Program (DVAP), Northwest Texas Legal Aid and UNT Dallas College of Law.

"This project is a wonderful example of how deeply SMU is committed to helping our students and serving the beautiful city in which we are so fortunate to be located," said Jennifer Collins, dean of SMU's Dedman School of Law. "We are so grateful to have such committed partners and to be able to support our community as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times."

The COVID-19 Emergency Helpline Project has two main objectives:

To fill the gaps in the availability of reasonably fast, reliable and necessary legal information and advice in certain key areas through a dedicated helpline.

Provide SMU law students with significant opportunities to develop important professional values ​​and skills as they work collaboratively with each other, supervising faculty and volunteer attorneys.

"We hope the helpline is an important resource for members of our Dallas / Fort Worth community who are struggling," said Professor Mary Spector, associate dean of clinics at SMU. “It will also provide SMU law students the opportunity to gain valuable legal experience and professional skills. I am proud of our students' eagerness to overcome the legal challenges of the pandemic. "

Those interested in making a financial contribution or supporting the Helpline project can visit the SMU Dedman School of Law donation page at smu.edu/law/giving.