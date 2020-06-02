Showdown: president of public order versus protesters

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hours after President Donald Trump posed with a Bible and promised to deploy the military to "dominate the streets," US cities were engulfed in more violence and destruction, dwarfing peaceful protests demanding justice afterward. of generations of racism.

In New York City, nonviolent protests were punctuated by people who smashed store windows near Rockefeller Center and smashed the doors of Macy's 34th Street store, dirtying parts of Manhattan with broken glass. A vehicle passed through a group of law enforcement officers at a rally in Buffalo, injuring at least two.

Demonstrations erupted from Philadelphia, where hundreds of protesters spread across a highway in the heart of the city, to Atlanta, where police fired tear gas at protesters, to Nashville, where more than 60 National Guard soldiers placed their shields. Riot gear at the request of peaceful protesters who had gathered outside the Tennessee State Capitol to honor George Floyd.

Spectator Sean Jones, who watched people loot luxury stores in Manhattan's posh Soho neighborhood, explained the destruction this way: "People are doing this so next time, before they think about trying to kill another Black person, they're going to be like "Damn it, we don't want them to be here doing this … again."

The Minneapolis riots seemed to stabilize the same day Floyd's brother made a passionate request for peace at the place where a white police officer put his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck until he stopped breathing last week.

The death toll from the riots began to rise, including two people killed in a Chicago suburb. The Louisville police chief was fired after the beloved police and National Guard killed a beloved restaurant owner by enforcing a curfew.

An officer was shot shortly before midnight near the Circus Circus casino in Las Vegas. Police had no immediate word on the officer's condition. Four officers were shot in St. Louis, Missouri, where police said they were expected to recover.

Meanwhile, Trump portrayed himself as a rude and law enforcement president, with police under federal command forcing peaceful protesters with tear gas so he could pose with a Bible outside a damaged church.

Emerging after two days out of public view, he threatened from the White House Rose Garden to deploy "thousands upon thousands,quot; of US troops. He then took a surprise walk through Lafayette Park to a house of worship known as "The Church of the Presidents,quot;.

The photo was condemned by Episcopalian Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.

"The president has just used a Bible and one of the churches in my diocese as the backdrop for an antithetical message to the teachings of Jesus and all that our church represents," he said.

For nearly a week since Floyd's death, peaceful protests during the day have turned into chaos at night. Many express frustration that after years of seeking reforms, minorities still suffer and die in police custody. With so many aspects of society and the economy interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, people demand fundamental changes across the country.

"We have been sitting in a powder keg for a while and it has exploded," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

The president, seeking his second term, promised to use more force to stop the violence.

If governors don't deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to "dominate the streets," said Trump, the US military. USA He would step in to "quickly solve the problem for them."

"We have the largest country in the world," declared the president. "We are going to keep him safe."

As Trump spoke, tear gas explosions were heard.

A Trump military deployment to the United States would mark a surprising federal intervention that is rarely seen in modern United States history. He made comparisons to 1968, when Richard Nixon ran as the candidate for law and order after the riots following the murder of Martin Luther King Jr.

Minutes before Trump began to speak, police and National Guard soldiers began aggressively removing hundreds of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, where they were singing against police brutality and Floyd's death.

Five months before Election Day, the president made it clear that he would stake his reelection efforts to convince voters that his strong arm approach was justified in quelling the most intense civil unrest since the 1960s. Effort to address complaints from black Americans and others outraged at Floyd's death and the scourge of police brutality, undermining what his campaign hoped would be more attractive to African-American voters.

The scene in and around the White House seemed to be carefully orchestrated. As the crowd of protesters grew, Attorney General William Barr came to Lafayette Park to see the protests and the swarm of law enforcement officers. Once his path was cleared, Trump, who rarely attends church, then walked through the park and picked up a Bible, posing for photos with a group of all-white advisers.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Trump "used the military to make a peaceful protest so he could take a photo in a church."

Federal law allows presidents to send the military to states to suppress an insurrection or if a state is defying federal law, legal experts said. But officials in New York and other states claimed that the president does not have the unilateral right to send troops against the will of local governments.

Earlier Monday, Trump told the nation's governors in a video conference that they "seem silly,quot; for not deploying even more National Guard troops. "Most of you are weak," he said.

"You have to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you will never see these things again," Trump said.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, dismissed Trump's comments as "the ravings of an insecure man trying to look strong after building his entire political career on racism."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, promised to tackle institutional racism in his first 100 days in office. He met in person with black leaders in Delaware and also had a virtual meeting with mayors of the big cities.

Biden said hatred arises "when you have someone in power who breathes oxygen in hatred."

More than 5,600 people across the country have been arrested in the past week for crimes like robbing, blocking roads, and breaking the curfew, according to a count by The Associated Press.

___

Sullivan and Morrison reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press journalists in the United States contributed to this report.