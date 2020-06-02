Sharon Osbourne's estranged brother says he's lying about being embarrassed

Instagram

David Arden punches Osbourne's matriarch and calls her a liar after she accused him and his friends of bullying and embarrassing her when they were young.

Sharon OsbourneDavid's brother hit the star after she accused him of humiliating her for his weight.

The wife of 67 years of Black saturday rocker Ozzy Osbourne She spoke about the lasting impact her words had on her during an episode of her American television show The Talk late last month, May 2020.

"My brother used to embarrass me," he said. (He) used to get his friends together. It stays with you. Sometimes it was bigger than others. My weight has always (gone up and down), and that's it. "

Sharon and David have not spoken in 13 years, after they did not know where to bury their father. Don ArdenBut speaking to the British newspaper Daily Mirror, he responded to the accusations and accused his sister of lying.

"There are NO photos of her overweight before age 22, the reason is that she is NOT," he insisted. "She was naturally well built. Her weight problems didn't start until she was 22/23 years old after parting with her lifelong boyfriend, from memory, this led to her constantly having her hand on the cookie jar. But the shame on me and my friends are complete fiction. "

David continued: "She is bad … her past exploits will come to haunt her. Regarding me constantly trying to contact her, absolute fantasy, it would be as if she wanted to contact Hitler or Dracula."

In a previous interview, Sharon claimed that she had given her brother almost $ 605,000 in cash to help him over the years, but although David has apparently tried to contact Sharon and Ozzy's three children, he doesn't want them to respond. to your pleas