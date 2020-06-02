Shah Rukh Khan is thrilled when he helps a boy who lost a father

Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood's biggest stars, hands down. And he is known for his charitable ways. It has come forward in these difficult times to help people affected by the pandemic. Their various foundations have been doing the good deed of helping wherever they can. We recently saw a video of a boy trying to wake his dead mother on the Muzaffarpur railway. The heartbreaking video went viral. Shah RuKh's Meer Foundation stepped forward and united the boy with his grandparents.

The Meer Foundation shared a photo of the boy with his grandparents on Twitter and wrote, "#MeerFoundation thanks everyone who helped us reach this boy, whose heartbreaking video of trying to wake his mother upset them all. We are now supporting him and he is in the care of his grandfather."

Shah Rukh tweeted: “Thank you all for contacting the little one. We all pray that he will find the strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels … Our love and support is with you baby. " Shah Rukh lost his father as a child and his mother died 30 years ago., just before becoming a superstar.